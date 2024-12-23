Morrisons glitch leaves shoppers without discounts and Christmas orders delayed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Morrisons has apologised after a system glitch has seen loyalty prices not registering for some shoppers and Christmas deliveries delayed, on one of the busiest shopping days for supermarkets this year.

Customers have complained that their More Card discounts have not applied at the tills or they have been told food deliveries will be late.

The Morrisons website has also experienced issues on Monday with outages and some pages being slow to load.

This morning we are experiencing some system issues which are principally impacting some More Card discounts and Click and Collect orders Morrisons

A spokeswoman for the supermarket said: “This morning we are experiencing some system issues which are principally impacting some More Card discounts and Click and Collect orders.

“For More Card customers who have Morrisons Fivers to redeem, these will be done manually in store by colleagues.

“And if More Card prices are not registering, we will apply a 10% discount to the customer’s entire shop.”

Customers took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to complain that loyalty prices did not apply at the tills, leaving them without the discounts they were expecting, or that they could not redeem their £5 vouchers.

One user said that their shop cost them “£50 more than it should have been” because their More Card did not work and in-store staff did not inform them of the issues before paying.

Others said they found out at the till that the savings were not applied, but instead would be added to their loyalty card as points.

The problems come on one of the most important shopping days of the year, with Monday December 23 set to be the busiest single day for supermarkets, according to analysts Kantar.

Furthermore, customers also complained that they have been informed of delays to their home deliveries or click and collect orders on Monday.

One X user posted that they booked a delivery slot “months ago and seriously concerned I’m going to be without food for Christmas”.

Morrisons said: “For Click and Collect orders, we are asking customers to wait for an email to inform them that their order is ready for collection before heading to store.

“Some home delivery orders may be arriving late today – and we will be communicating directly with those customers affected.

“We sincerely apologise to our customers for this inconvenience.”