More than four million people in the UK using Samsung Galaxy AI tools, firm says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than four million people in the UK are now using Samsung’s Galaxy AI tools, the tech giant has said.

The phone maker first introduced its suite of generative AI tools a year ago, including note-taking and proofreading capabilities, as well as transcription and translation told and new photo editing features.

The company has previously claimed it saw a more than 40% spike in the number of people switching to Samsung from Apple in the UK after launching Galaxy AI, as Apple’s own AI tools did not launch in the UK until December last year.

And at the CES technology show in Las Vegas, the Korean firm announced it was expanding Galaxy AI compatibility to two of its new laptops, as well as unveiling a range of new AI features for its TVs – known as Vision AI – and other smart home devices.

Annika Bizon, director of marketing and omnichannel, and head of Ireland MX division, Samsung UK and Ireland, said the company wanted to “cut through the hype and sea of AI sameness” by offering AI tools that are “simple, accessible and offer real-life benefit”.

Since Samsung’s Galaxy AI launch in January, both Google and Apple have begun rolling out similar suites of new tools, as the biggest phone makers battle to make their AI-enhanced devices stand out, and establish themselves as the market leader in this new and rapidly growing segment of the market.

“AI was the buzzword of CES 2024 and has continued to dominate the show,” Ms Bizon said.

“The challenge now is how to cut through the hype and the sea of AI sameness?

“Innovation that is simple, accessible and offers real-life benefit will win this battle as AI becomes a companion, learning your individual routines in life.”

Ms Bizon also confirmed Samsung’s plans to further expand its AI features when it launches its next flagship range of smartphones, which are expected to be announced later this month.

“The Now Bar – a feature that’s coming to our next Galaxy smartphones is a good examples of this in reality. It learns your everyday actions and most-used apps, bringing them into one space.

“You’ll be able to control entertainment, get directions to your next meeting or start communicating in other languages from one convenient access point.

“We know accessibility is a barrier to AI adoption – that’s why we have committed to make AI as widely available as possible.

“We now have over four million people actively using Galaxy AI in the UK and are proud to be rolling out AI features into our wider computing range including the Galaxy Book5 Pro and Galaxy Book5 360 at CES.

“This January, we celebrate our Galaxy AI features being in the market for a year. With only a few weeks till our next big launch, we’re incredibly excited to reveal even more innovation.”