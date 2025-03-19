More than 300 jobs at risk as Cheerios maker plans to shut Merseyside factory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The maker of Cheerios and Shreddies has unveiled plans to shut a factory in Merseyside which would put more than 300 jobs at risk of redundancy, as it warned over declining demand for breakfast cereal.

Cereal Partners UK and Ireland (CPUK&I) said it wants to move production of branded cereals from the Bromborough site to its factory in Staverton, Wiltshire.

Under the proposals, it will also stop making supermarket-own cereals and only produce branded products.

Sales of breakfast cereal are in “significant decline owing to the changing habits of UK and Irish consumers and greater competition from alternative breakfast options”, a spokesman for Cereal Partners said.

The company, which is also behind well-known brands such as Golden Nuggets and Cookie Crisp, said it was talking to employees about the plans which would put 314 roles at risk of redundancy.

The changes would also involve £74 million being invested to expand the Staverton factory’s capability and create around 60 new roles.

The spokesman said: “CPUK&I regrets the potential impact on employees and the immediate priority is to work together to review the proposals while supporting people through this process with care and sensitivity.

“CPUK&I remains open to alternative solutions, including a potential sale of the Bromborough site and/or the supermarket branded cereal manufacturing itself.”

It added that there would not be any further updates on the proposals until discussions with staff were complete.

Matt Denton, regional organiser for trade union GMB, said: “For three decades, CPUK has been at the heart of this community, providing good jobs and supporting countless businesses.

“Three hundred skilled workers facing an uncertain future is simply unacceptable.

“GMB will fight to protect jobs, secure fair treatment for workers and explore all potential options to mitigate the impact of this closure.

“We demand urgent talks with management and call on the company to engage with us to make sure workers’ voices are heard, and livelihoods are prioritised.”