Minister to pitch Scottish business during trip to China and Japan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s business minister has begun a visit to China and Japan where he will aim to deepen economic and cultural ties with the two nations.

Richard Lochhead will meet government representatives, potential investors and business leaders during his trip.

The Scottish Government said China and Japan are increasingly important export markets for Scotland, with whisky and seafood exports to China tripling since 2005.

Meanwhile, whisky sales to Japan jumped 7% last year – making it one of the top importers of Scotch in terms of value.

During his trip to China, from April 8 to 12, Mr Lochhead will encourage greater collaboration between Scottish and Chinese academic institutions.

In Japan, which he will visit from April 12 to 18, the minister will support eight Scottish gaming firms during meetings with potential customers and investors in Tokyo.

The minister will also begin the first of three days of Scottish activity at Expo 2025 in Osaka.

The event will showcase Scotland’s gaming sector as well as consumer-focused businesses including distilleries, skincare companies and seafood specialists.

Mr Lochhead said: “Scotland is open for business and China and Japan are vitally important markets for Scottish companies.

“Over the next two weeks I will champion Scotland’s world-class products, universities and technical expertise.

“I will also be promoting the many investment opportunities that our drive for net zero is delivering.

“In an increasingly volatile global economy, it is even more important that we help Scottish companies access new markets and deepen existing trading relationships.”