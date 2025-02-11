Minister meets businesses at shipbuilding site to discuss industrial strategy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A UK defence minister met with Scottish businesses on Tuesday to share their views on the Government’s defence industrial strategy.

Maria Eagle, minister for defence procurement and industry, visited the home of the Royal Navy Type 31 frigate production in Fife.

Local small and medium-sized businesses took part in a discussion at manufacturer Babcock’s site in Rosyth.

The UK Government’s defence industrial strategy was announced in a bid to grow a faster, more integrated and resilient supply chain for the shipbuilding sector in the country.

Babcock has invested about £200 million in its Rosyth facilities over the last decade, including the development of a state-of-the-art assembly hall that enables the simultaneous construction of two Type 31 frigates.

The UK Government said its type 31 contracts were key to its plan for change which it said would safeguard the UK’s security while raising living standards across the UK.

The programme at Rosyth, one of the UK’s largest waterside manufacturing and repair facilities, supports about 2,500 jobs.

Ms Eagle said: “It was great to visit Rosyth and witness first-hand their world-class shipbuilding programme which will strengthen our national security into the future, whilst boosting jobs and small and medium-sized businesses across Scotland.

“This Government is working swiftly to develop a new defence industrial strategy, in partnership with industry, innovators and workers, to drive jobs and growth in every nation and region of the UK, supporting our plan for change.”