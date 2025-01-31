Lidl mini-pretzel products recalled amid burning sensation warnings
Customers are being urged to return Alpenfest Style Salted Mini Pretzels covered in milk chocolate, and those covered in dark chocolate.
Lidl customers have been urged to return two mini-pretzel products amid warnings that the snacks may cause a burning sensation when eaten.
The German supermarket group’s UK arm has recalled Alpenfest Style Salted Mini Pretzels covered in milk chocolate, and those covered in dark chocolate, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said.
According to the FSA, the products may cause a burning sensation in the mouth “potentially causing discomfort and making them unsafe to the consumer”.
Customers are asked to return all stock with the best before date of June 30 2025 and batch code 8535 to a Lidl store, for a full refund.
Notices will be displayed in all retail stores.