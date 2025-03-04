Largest theme park in Wales announces immediate closure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The largest theme park in Wales has closed with immediate effect, its owner has confirmed.

Oakwood Theme Park, in Pembrokeshire, west Wales, announced on Tuesday that it will shut immediately after nearly 40 years.

Aspro Parks, the owner and operator of Oakwood Theme Park, said it reached the “difficult decision” due to financial challenges caused by rising costs and declining visitor numbers.

The firm said it has invested more than £25 million since the park was saved from closure in 2008.

The theme park made headlines in April 2004 when a 16-year-old girl was killed after falling around 100ft from the top of the Hydro ride. A 10-year-old boy was also injured.

But a coroner ruled out unlawful killing in the inquest into 16-year-old Hayley Williams’ death and gave a narrative verdict.

In 2008, Oakwood Leisure was fined £250,000 and ordered to pay £80,000 costs because of the tragedy when it was revealed that basic safety procedures were widely ignored by staff overseeing the ride.

Announcing the closure, a spokesperson for Aspro Parks Group, which operates dozens of other attractions including Blue Planet Aquarium in Cheshire, said: “In the entire history of Aspro we have never closed any park or attraction.

“We, and our dedicated team of staff has strived to overcome numerous challenges to continue to bring joy to families and visitors across the region and country. Unfortunately, we could no longer see a sustainable way forward and will seek to improve our other parks using the assets and where possible team elsewhere”.

“We are aware that Oakwood has been a much-loved destination for generations and a rite of passage for many young visitors. It is for this reason we feel such a sense of sadness.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the dedication and commitment of our team members past and present, suppliers and contractors who have loyally supported us and of course all those that have visited Oakwood Theme Park over the years. We are sincerely grateful.”