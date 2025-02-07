Landlords should foot ‘significant’ part of energy efficiency bill – Miliband

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Landlords should foot a “significant” amount of the bill to meet energy efficiency standards outlined in Government proposals, Ed Miliband has said.

Under the plans put out for consultation, all private landlords in England and Wales will pay a maximum £15,000 cap to meet Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) C or above by the end of the decade.

The Government says the proposals could save renters £240 a year on average on their energy bills, and lift up to half a million households out of fuel poverty, as they will not have to spend so much heating cold, draughty homes.

We think that’s fair and right to ask landlords to do that Energy Secretary Ed Miliband

Landlords would not have to spend more than £15,000 and there is potential for a lower £10,000 cap if renters are charged lower rents or homes are in a lower council tax band under the plans.

EPC E is currently the required level.

Cabinet minister Mr Miliband told BBC Breakfast on Friday morning that there are boiler upgrade and local grant schemes for support but added: “I think landlords are going to have to foot at least some significant part of this bill.

“We think that’s fair and right to ask landlords to do that.”

He said that when standards were introduced previously “landlords obviously stepped up and tenants benefitted”.

Officials pointed to support for heat pumps from the boiler upgrade scheme and the Warm Homes: Local Grant programme which will provide funding for measures including insulation, solar panels and air source heat pumps.

And with 48% of rented properties already meeting the EPC C grade, the Government wants to see the standard introduced across the board, and believes the move will not lead to increased rents for tenants.

It is estimated that the average cost to landlords of complying with the proposals will be £6,100 to £6,800 by 2030.

Previous proposals requiring landlords to meet EPC C standards for private rented homes by 2028 were axed by then prime minister Rishi Sunak when he watered down a series of green policies in September 2023.

Then the move was welcomed by landlords, but drew criticism that it was locking in tenants to years of higher bills.

Announcing the new consultation on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary Angela Rayner said: “For far too long we have seen too many tenants plagued by shoddy and poor conditions in their homes and this government is taking swift action to right the wrongs of the past.

“Through our Plan for Change we are driving up housing standards, improving quality of life, and slashing energy bills for working people and families.”

This misguided announcement will do nothing to lower energy bills in this country Andrew Bowie

Mr Miliband said the plans would help tenants who have for years been “abandoned and forgotten” as opportunities to deliver warm homes and lower energy bills “have been disregarded and ignored.”

New energy performance certificates are also planned, but homes that are already rated A-C under the current system will be considered compliant until they expire, the Government said.

Acting shadow energy secretary Andrew Bowie said: “This misguided announcement will do nothing to lower energy bills in this country.

“On top of the warnings that Angela Rayner is nowhere near meeting her house building targets, and her Renters’ Rights Bill reducing supply and raising rents, Labour are proposing burdening landlords with heavy costs, which will inevitably be passed on to renters, instead of working to deliver cheaper and more secure energy for this country.”