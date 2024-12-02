Landlords ‘face jail’ if they fail to act on cladding by new 2029 deadline

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Building owners who fail to remove dangerous cladding have been warned “we are after them” and they could face jail as ministers set a 2029 deadline for action.

The Government acknowledged there could be up to 7,000 buildings with dangerous materials which have not yet been identified, while progress on remediation work on high-rises with known issues has been too slow.

The Remediation Acceleration Plan means that, by the end of 2029, all buildings over 59ft (18m) tall with unsafe cladding that are on a Government scheme will have been remediated.

By then, buildings over 36ft (11m) tall with unsafe cladding will either have been remediated or have a date for completion, with landlords liable for tough penalties if they fail to comply.

Building safety minister Alex Norris told Sky News: “I would want people who own buildings that are watching this, who have not been remediating them, to know we are on them, we are after them, and we want those buildings remediated. And if they don’t, they will feel the force of the law.

“We have a range of powers already, ranging from fines to prison sentences, that can be used in health and safety cases.

“We will use that basket of tools in whatever way with each building to get it resolved. We have committed that that will be the case by the end of this decade.”

Mr Norris acknowledged there are an estimated 4,000-7,000 buildings with flammable cladding which have not yet been identified, more than seven years after the Grenfell Tower disaster which killed 72 people.

Campaigners labelled the Government’s plans as “extremely disappointing” proposals that will “only make a horribly complicated process worse”.

The inquiry into the 2017 Grenfell Tower blaze found that victims, bereaved and survivors were “badly failed”.

The west London tower block was covered in combustible products because of the “systematic dishonesty” of firms that made and sold the cladding and insulation, inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick said in September’s report.

End Our Cladding Scandal, a group representing leaseholders affected by unsafe buildings, said they are “still far from a comprehensive solution” on building safety.

The group said in a statement: “Labour’s Remediation Acceleration Plan is extremely disappointing. These proposals will only make a horribly complicated process worse with further layers of bureaucracy.

“The Government may be patting itself on the back by announcing a target date for all high-rise buildings in government-funded schemes to have been remediated; however, the Building Safety Fund first opened for registrations in June 2020, so a target date of nine years from then is underwhelming.”

We are still far from a comprehensive solution that will bring about the change innocent leaseholders and residents across the country need and deserve to see End Our Cladding Scandal

The group added: “We are still far from a comprehensive solution that will bring about the change innocent leaseholders and residents across the country need and deserve to see.

“There is still far too much uncertainty. Severe penalties will be meaningless without leaseholders and residents knowing for sure when homes will be made fully safe. This ‘plan’ will do little to change that.”

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said: “More than seven years on from the Grenfell tragedy, thousands of people have been left living in homes across this country with dangerous cladding.

“The pace of remediation has been far too slow for far too long. We are taking decisive action to right this wrong and make homes safe.

“Our Remediation Acceleration Plan will ensure those responsible for making buildings safe deliver the change residents need and deserve.”