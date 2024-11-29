Investment bank Peel Hunt returns to profit as dealmaking in City recovers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Investment bank Peel Hunt has returned to profit on the back of a stronger financial market and more dealmaking, but said investor sentiment had weakened since the Budget.

The London-listed company revealed it made a pre-tax profit of £1.2 million in the six months to the end of September, recovering from a loss of £800,000 the prior year.

It also reported group revenues of £53.8 million, a surge of 26% from the same period last year.

The UK-focused investment banking group said it was able to capitalise on a stronger financial market over the latest half-year period.

It carried out two initial public offerings (IPOs) – including supporting Raspberry Pi’s hotly anticipated London debut – and collected more fees from advising on mergers and acquisitions between UK companies.

Peel Hunt has recently pointed to a tentative recovery in the City after a well-reported slowdown in dealmaking and activity on the London markets last year.

But the firm cautioned that recovery slowed over the summer ahead of the UK autumn Budget and US presidential election.

Steven Fine, Peel Hunt’s chief executive, said: “However, the recovery slowed over the summer period and investor sentiment was impacted in the last few weeks of the period due to concerns around the UK Budget, particularly in relation to Aim.”

The Aim market came under the spotlight after the Government said it would be reducing tax relief for shares listed on the exchange.

Mr Fine said sentiment in the UK had “dipped following the Budget” and investor risk appetite was being suppressed by “increased concerns about global trade”.

But he added that the company welcomes Government proposals, including pension reforms, which are targeting greater investment in UK assets.

“Although we have a solid pipeline of corporate transactions, including M&A and IPOs, we expect a degree of uncertainty to persist in the short term and consequently some of these transactions are more likely to execute in our next financial year,” Mr Fine said.