Improve smart meter wait times or pay compensation, Ofgem to tell energy firms

Consumers could be in line for compensation if energy suppliers do not improve wait times and other services around smart meters, under new plans.

Regulator Ofgem has put forward new rules including compensation payments if a supplier does not offer a smart meter appointment within six weeks of it being asked for.

The plans come as part of a review of the watchdog’s guaranteed standards, which are designed to make sure customers get an adequate level of service from energy firms.

Suppliers are currently required to make a £40 payment to consumers if they fail to meet existing standards.

Minister for energy consumers Miatta Fahnbulleh said: “Smart meters can help households gain control of their energy usage and save money on their bills. We want to make sure more consumers feel the benefits of having one installed.

“A crucial part of that will be improving the smart meter customer experience, so we welcome Ofgem’s proposals to introduce guaranteed standards of performance for smart meters.

“This will help to ensure people who want to upgrade their meters are better supported through the process, and can make the most of their new smart meter.”

Customers could be in line for cash in the case of a failed smart meter installation because of a fault within the supplier’s control.

Companies would also be made to provide a so-called resolution plan within five working days of a report of a faulty smart meter.

And they would need to pay out if a smart meter was not fixed within 90 days.

Ofgem said it was also considering applying the proposed new standards to business consumers eligible for a smart meter, as well as domestic customers.

According to the latest government data, 66% of homes in Britain now have a smart or advanced meter.

Tim Jarvis, director general for markets at Ofgem, said: “Smart meters are the next generation of electricity meters.

“Millions of households are already taking advantage of the benefits they can offer, including unlocking cheaper and more flexible tariffs, automatic meter readings, and real-time data to help accurately keep track of spending.

“But we know that many customers are still waiting too long to get a smart meter installed or facing lengthy delays on repairs when it stops working.

“That’s why we’re stepping in to make the process quicker and easier for consumers, and to make sure they’re fairly compensated if things do go wrong.

“If a customer wants a smart meter, it’s vital suppliers offer them as soon as possible and that they work in smart mode from the get-go.”