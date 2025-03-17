Jump to content
Hull Trains drivers to strike over ‘unfair’ sacking of colleague

Alan Jones
Monday 17 March 2025 09:13 EDT
Members of Aslef will walk out on March 31 to May 24, threatening disruption to services on the East Coast main line (Danny Lawson/PA)
Drivers at Hull Trains are to strike for eight weeks in an escalating dispute over the sacking of a colleague.

Members of Aslef will walk out on March 31 to May 24, threatening disruption to services on the East Coast main line.

Aslef said a driver was unfairly dismissed after raising a safety issue at a meeting, a claim the company denies.

Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, said: “The company’s failure to act responsibly has an impact – and enormous implications – not just for rail workers and passengers at the company but for staff and passengers right across the wider rail industry.

“This is a moral issue because we have a culture on the railway designed to keep everyone safe.

“Anyone who works on the railway should be able to report a safety concern without fearing they will be penalised, punished, or lose their livelihood. The company has behaved deplorably.”

