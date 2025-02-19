HSBC announces reduction in costs amid rise in profits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

HSBC is targeting savings of 1.5 billion US dollars (£1.2 billion) by the end of 2026, the firm announced.

The UK’s largest bank confirmed its plans to make cost reductions as it revealed a pre-tax profit of 32.3 billion dollars (£25.6 billion) for 2024 on Wednesday in its annual results. That figure was up from 30.3 billion dollars (£24.1 billion) in 2023.

The bank has undergone significant change in recent months under the leadership of chief executive Georges Elhedery, who has spearheaded an overhaul of its global structure as part of plans to drastically reduce costs and focus on more profitable parts of the business.

The announcement said the company’s reorganisation aims to generate cost reductions of 0.3 billion dollars (£0.24 billion) in 2025 with the commitment to the 1.5 billion dollars (£1.2 billion) annualised reduction in the cost base expected by the end of 2026.

We are creating a simple, more agile, focused bank built on our core strengths Chief executive Georges Elhedery

To achieve the reduction, the bank said it planned to incur 1.8 billion dollars (£1.4 billion) in severance and other up-front costs over the next two years, as well as redeploying around 1.5 billion dollars (£1.2 billion) from “non-strategic activities” to areas where it has “a clear competitive advantage”.

Mr Elhedery said: “Our strong 2024 performance provides firm financial foundations upon which to build for the future, as we prioritise delivering sustainable strategic growth and the best outcomes for our customers.

“I have focused on simplifying how we operate and injected energy and intent into the way we deliver our strategy. We are creating a simple, more agile, focused bank built on our core strengths.”

He continued: “I have put in place a smaller, core team of exceptionally talented leaders driven by a growth orientated mindset and a firm focus on dynamically managing our costs and capital.

“We are embedding this approach across the organisation to ensure we are continually focused on these two important principles.”

Profit after tax increased by 0.4 billion dollars (£0.3 billion) to 25 billion dollars (£19.8 billion).

Reported profit before tax rose by 1.3 billion dollars (£1 billion) to 2.3 billion US dollars (£1.8 billion) in the final quarter of 2024, compared with the same period 12 months earlier.

Revenue throughout the year remained stable at 65.9 billion dollars (£52.2 billion) while operating expenses rose by one billion dollars (£0.8 billion).