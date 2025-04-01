Hooters restaurant group files for bankruptcy in US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Hooters restaurant group, known for its skimpy staff uniforms, has filed for bankruptcy.

Parent firm Hooters of America (HOA) filed for bankruptcy protection as it seeks to strike a deal which would sell its company-owned restaurants back to a group including its founders.

HOA filed the motion for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the North Texas Bankruptcy Court in Dallas.

The company directly operates 151 restaurants and has another 154 sites, mainly in the US, which are run by franchisees.

Franchise operations – including those in the UK – are not impacted by the bankruptcy process and will continue to operate.

It currently has two sites in the UK, in Nottingham and Liverpool.

The Nottingham franchise, run by Julian Mills and Johnny Goard, has been operating since 1998.

The pair of franchisees announced plans to open another Hooters restaurant in Newcastle in February, despite concerns from local councillors and women’s charities.

Hooters’ Liverpool restaurant opened in 2022 despite criticism from then mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, who claimed it would create a “misogynistic environment”.

The company behind the Liverpool franchise went into liquidation in December last year and has since been taken over by a new franchisee.

Meanwhile, the US parent company ran into financial woes on the back of mounting debts.

It told investors it intends to stay open and resolve its troubles within months.

It said a group including its founders, which owns almost a third of Hooters’ US locations, plans to buy and operate more of the group’s outlets.

“Our renowned Hooters restaurants are here to stay and we are taking action to strengthen our business to better serve our valued customers over the long term,” Hooters said in a notice on its website.

The restaurant group, based in Atlanta, Georgia, was founded in Clearwater, Florida, in 1983.