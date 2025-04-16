Holly Willoughby’s media company owes £377,000 in tax, court hears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Holly Willoughby’s media company owes £377,000 in tax, the High Court has heard.

Roxy Media, the media production and management firm once run by the TV presenter and her husband, Dan Baldwin, was issued with a winding-up order earlier this year, according to court filings.

The order means that His Majesty’s Revenue & Customs (HMRC) could seek to shut down the business over unpaid taxes.

An HMRC spokeswoman previously said: “We take a supportive approach to dealing with customers who have tax debts and only file winding-up petitions once we’ve exhausted all other options, in order to protect taxpayers’ money.”

Ms Willoughby did not attend the short hearing on Wednesday, where Chief Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Briggs approved a 12-week adjournment.

Roxy Media must pay by then the £377,000, which has been reduced from an unknown amount.

In response to a request from HMRC to adjourn the hearing, Judge Briggs said: “OK, that’s fine, you have until July 9.”

The former This Morning host set up the company with her husband to specialise in managing media clients.

She recently paid tribute to another show she presented, Dancing On Ice, after the series was “rested” with “no current plans for another series”, an ITV spokesman said last month.

Ms Willoughby began presenting the ice skating show in 2006, alongside Phillip Schofield, who resigned from ITV in 2023.