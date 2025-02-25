Group planning 10 wind farms across Wales gets £600 million investment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A plan for a string of 10 major wind farm projects across Wales got a boost on Tuesday after its developers received a £600 million investment from a renewables fund.

The projects include Twyn Hywel wind farm, which was given planning permission last year, and will generate enough power for 81,000 homes when completed.

The investment has come from Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, which is taking a stake in the companies hoping to build the wind farms, Bute Energy and Green GEN Cymru.

Nine more wind farms are still awaiting planning permission, forming part of a £3 billion onshore wind portfolio.

Ed Miliband, the energy secretary, said it is a “significant investment and a vote of confidence” for the Government’s clean energy plans.

If it is allowed to build them all, Bute Energy’s entire portfolio of planned energy projects will generate enough power for 2.25 million homes by 2030.

It comes after Labour started a massive push towards wind and solar energy in recent months to make the UK less dependent on global gas prices.

The policy is designed to reduce carbon emissions from the power grid by 95% by the end of this decade.

Nischal Agarwal, partner at CIP, said the investment “reflects our confidence in the Welsh renewable sector to deliver much needed infrastructure to Welsh homes and businesses, to play a full role in meeting national renewable energy targets”.

Bute Energy and Green GEN Cymru said their projects are in response to the Welsh Government’s plan for the country’s entire electricity consumption to come from renewable sources by 2035.

Bute Energy’s projects aim to meet 25% of this target – bosses say they could create up to 2,000 jobs.

Managing director of Bute Energy, Stuart George, added that the company hopes to have six of the projects on “the Cabinet Secretary’s desk” for decision by this summer.