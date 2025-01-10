Greggs and Greene King among firms backing drive to get offenders into work

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greggs, Iceland and Greene King are among the British businesses to back a new Government initiative aimed at steering offenders on probation away from crime and into stable jobs.

Leaders from major employers will be among those to sit on new employment councils in regions across England and Wales.

The plans have been spearheaded by Lord James Timpson, the Government’s prisons officer and the former chief executive of the family-owned services business Timpson.

Getting former offenders into stable work is a sure way of cutting crime and making our streets safer Lord Timpson, prisons minister

The scheme aims to bolster the work of the probation service which supervises offenders serving community sentences and who have been released from prison.

Local businesses will work with prisons and probation officers on the councils, while representatives from the Department for Work and Pensions are expected to help improve links with local job centres.

Businesses supporting the scheme include Greggs, pub group Greene King, retailers Iceland, Co-op and Oliver Bonas, and infrastructure groups National Highways and Balfour Beatty.

The businesses, which collectively have thousands of stores across the UK, have been brought in to give a better understanding of the local jobs market and to build relationships with offenders looking for work.

The concept builds on the prison employment advisory boards, which were launched in prisons in 2022 as a link between jails and employers.

These boards, which are in 93 prisons and are also chaired by business experts, help prisons run the right training programmes and workshops for offenders to get back into the workplace.

Lord Timpson said: “Getting former offenders into stable work is a sure way of cutting crime and making our streets safer.

“That’s why partnering with businesses to get more former offenders into work is a win-win.”

He said the councils will expand on the employment advisory boards which have “made huge progress” over the past two years.

Employment councils will be set up in 11 different regions encompassing all of England and Wales.