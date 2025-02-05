Grangemouth refinery staff receive redundancy letters as closure looms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Redundancy letters have been sent to staff at the Grangemouth refinery as closure looms, the PA news agency understands.

It was announced last year that the central Scotland facility would close and transition into being an import terminal as owners Petroineos reported massive losses.

The shift is expected to keep around 65 of the roughly 500 jobs on the site and redundancy letters have begun being handed to staff.

It is understood only a small number of redundancies are mandatory.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of trade union Unite, said the closure is a “national disgrace” and a “needless act of industrial vandalism”.

She said: “There is a clear plan for the future of Grangemouth in place. Yet the UK and Scottish governments are missing in action.”

She claimed Grangemouth could be used to produce sustainable aviation fuel.

“Just last week the UK Government announced the expansion of Heathrow and said that sustainable air fuel (SAF) will be needed. Well, Grangemouth can produce SAF – where is the joined up thinking?” she said.

“This the moment for the Government to lead and stand up to Petroineos in the national interest. Petroineos must allow the transition to SAF and biofuels.

“If the company refuses, the Government should be the investor of first resort. There will be 3,500% increase in SAF demand. The market is there.

“Today’s announcement will not deter us. We will fight for the future of the refinery and the associated jobs.”

A spokesman for Petroineos said: “From Q2 this year, Grangemouth will be ready to operate as a national fuel distribution hub that ensures Scotland’s supply of finished fuels is protected.

“The process of safely transitioning the site from a refinery into an import terminal is under way and will continue over a number of months.

“Fully winding down and dismantling the refinery is anticipated to take around five years in total, so the new terminal business will operate in parallel with this process.”

The UK and Scottish governments have been asked for comment.