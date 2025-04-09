GP surgeries owner Assura agrees to private equity takeover worth £1.61bn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Property and GP surgeries owner Assura has agreed to be taken over by a US private equity giant in a deal worth £1.61 billion, after becoming the target of a bidding war.

The London-listed company will be bought by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) and Stonepeak Partners.

The investment groups offered 49.4p per Assura share, having increased a number of previous bids to buy the business.

Assura owns more than 600 buildings, including doctors’ surgeries, with a portfolio valued at more than £3.1 billion. It has just 79 members of staff.

The firm said it had rejected a different takeover approach worth £1.5 billion from real estate investment group Primary Health Properties (PHP).

The proposal was “not at a level that is sufficient to be recommended to shareholders”, it said.

Assura chief executive Jonathan Murphy said the agreed takeover “enables the company to accelerate its growth via additional investment in critical healthcare infrastructure in the UK and Ireland”.

KKR and Stonepeak plan to invest in Assura and grow the company, bringing “deep pockets and an understanding of UK infrastructure and real estate”, bosses said.

KKR has shot into the spotlight recently, having been picked as a preferred bidder by troubled utility giant Thames Water.

England’s biggest water firm is looking to secure a buyer to help stabilise its finances,.

Last month, it said it had chosen KKR to go through a second phase of the process to secure equity investment, having received six approaches from firms.