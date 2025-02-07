Glasgow teachers announce strike date in dispute over cuts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Teachers in Glasgow are to go on strike later this month in a dispute over cuts to education services, a union has said.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) said on Friday staff working at local authority schools in the city will walk out on February 20.

Union officials said it has informed the council of its decision and warned the walkout will only be cancelled if the local authority agrees to halt and reverse education cuts – which the EIS said has already seen around 300 teaching posts axed.

The EIS said earlier this week that 95% of members had voted to back strike action.

It said it is now likely the majority of the city’s schools will close for the day.

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley condemned the cuts as “destructive and dangerous”, but said it is not too late for the council to rectify the issue and avoid the strike.

She said: “Following the outstanding show of strength from our members in the recent statutory industrial action ballot, where 95% of those voting backed striking, Glasgow’s teachers and associated professionals will be called out on an initial day of strike action in two weeks, on Thursday February 20.

“EIS members across Glasgow remain resolute and determined to fight these destructive and dangerous cutbacks by the council, which are damaging education provision in Glasgow and causing irreparable harm to the learning experience of thousands of young people in Glasgow’s schools.

“It is not too late for Glasgow City Council to hold their hands up, admit that they have got this very badly wrong, and agree to cancel their programme of deep education cuts.

“Teachers never take strike action lightly, but are determined to stand united to force the council to scrap the cuts.

No-one wants to see strike action in our schools, and our door remains open to the EIS to meet with us to see if we can avert any industrial action Allan Casey, Glasgow City Council

“This is about the future of education in Glasgow, and protecting the futures of many thousands of young people – both those currently within the Glasgow school system and also those that will follow in the years ahead.

“This is a hugely important fight, and one that Glasgow’s teachers – with the support of parents and the wider community – are determined to win.”

EIS Glasgow local association secretary Jane Gow said: “Plans are already well under way for our first day of strike action on February 20.

“Unless Glasgow City Council makes a very clear commitment to stop the cuts, the EIS will be calling every one of our members within Glasgow’s education system out on strike.

“The council must listen to pupils, parents, carers and teachers, halt its programme of damaging cuts and re-commit to working with the EIS and Glasgow’s teaching professionals to deliver a better future for all the young people of Glasgow.”

Councillor Allan Casey, Glasgow City Council’s convener for workforce, said: “I’m disappointed to receive notification of strike action given the constructive discussions I had with EIS officials yesterday which were due to be followed up with a meeting that has been arranged next week.

“No-one wants to see strike action in our schools, and our door remains open to the EIS to meet with us to see if we can avert any industrial action.”