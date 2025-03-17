Gen Z will protect gym membership as fitness ‘part of their identity’
Generation Z sees fitness as being “part of their identity” and people are willing to protect their gym membership even if disposable income is squeezed, a gym boss has said.
Will Orr, chief executive of The Gym Group, said young people were increasingly associating fitness with their mental health and seeing gyms as a place to socialise.
About 40% of all the group’s members are Gen Z – which typically refers to those aged 18 to 27.
Mr Orr told the PA news agency that fitness and gyms had become “hard-wired” into many young people’s lifestyles.
“In Gen Z you might see the most concentrated effect of that,” he said.
“It’s not just about the rational elements of knowing you’re getting fitter, but it’s also the mental health, and the social aspect of it for some people.”
A rapidly growing fitness industry and people seeking out cheaper and flexible memberships has helped the business grow, he said.
The Gym Group had just shy of one million members at the end of February while the proportion of them visiting four or more times per month also grew.
It says it is the lowest-cost nationwide gym that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week – with memberships starting from £14.99 a month in some locations.
Mr Orr said the group had seen a “strong appeal for this sort of no-frills” membership at an “affordable price”, especially for younger people who may not have “vast amounts” of disposable income.
The Gym Group also runs Hyrox training sessions in 120 of its gyms – workouts that prepare people to compete in global competitions which have grown in popularity.