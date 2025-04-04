FTSE 100 suffers biggest daily decline since start of pandemic

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stocks have plunged to new lows as turmoil gripping global financial markets continued on Friday in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s tariff announcement.

London’s FTSE 100 had its worst day of trading since March 2020, following in the footsteps of the US’s S&P 500 and Dow Jones’ steep drops on Thursday.

By the end of the day on Friday, just one company had made gains and the index had plummeted by 419.75 points, or 4.95%, to close at 8,054.98.

This meant it suffered the biggest single-day decline since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Defence and engineering giant Rolls-Royce saw losses of more than a 10th, while shares in miners Antofagasta, Glencore, Fresnillo, and Anglo American dropped by more than 8%.

Banks were also seeing significant losses with the likes of Barclays and NatWest closing about 8% lower.

Losses extended in Europe on Friday, with Germany’s Dax closing 4.95% lower, and France’s Cac 40 dropping 4.26%.

In New York, stocks were plunging to new lows, with the S&P 500 down by about 4.7% by the time European markets closed.

This took it to its lowest level since May last year.

The Dow Jones and Nasdaq indexes were also both down about 3.9%.

The pound was also dropping sharply against key currencies. Sterling had declined 1.5% against the US dollar, at 1.2905, and was down 0.8% against the euro, at 1.1755.

The price of Brent crude oil plunged further on Friday in the aftermath of the tariffs announcement, which has raised fears over the impact on global trade.

The commodity was down about 6.6% to 65.5 dollars per barrel.

In company news, BP said it had kick-started a search for a new chair after Helge Lund told the board he intends to leave the role “in due course”.

The business said it is likely to take until 2026 for a new hire to replace Mr Lund who will then step down from the board.

The decision to step down comes after BP unveiled its new strategy which includes accelerating investment in oil and gas while slashing renewable spending by nearly three-quarters.

Shares in BP closed 7.4% lower.

The biggest riser on the FTSE 100 was JD Sports Fashion, up 1.92p to 67.26p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Rolls-Royce, down 87p to 659p, Fresnillo, down 98p to 822.5p, Antofagasta, down 146p to 1416p, Glencore, down 23.9p to 236.9p, and Airtel Africa, down 14.3p to 149.7p.