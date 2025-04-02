Food-to-go firm Greencore agrees potential £1.2bn takeover of rival Bakkavor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Supermarket sandwich maker Greencore has agreed a possible £1.2 billion takeover deal for rival Bakkavor in a move set to create a food-to-go giant.

The pair have reached an agreement in principle on a potential cash-and-shares offer from Greencore for Bakkavor worth 200p a share.

This marks a 33% premium on Bakkavor’s closing share price on March 13.

The deal would create a combined food group with annual sales of about £4 billion, according to the firms.

Greencore is a prepared food specialist, which supplies all major UK supermarkets, as well as the likes of Marks & Spencer.

It has its headquarters in Dublin, with a UK head office in Worksop and 14 factories across the UK.

The group supplies nearly 750 million food-to-go items each year and employs about 13,300 staff.

London-headquartered Bakkavor employs around 18,000 staff across 42 sites in the UK, US and China.

It makes around 3,500 different freshly prepared food products, including meals, salads, desserts, dips, sauces, sandwiches, and pizza and bread products.

Under the terms of the potential deal, Greencore shareholders would own around 56% of the combined group and Bakkavor shareholders would own about 44%.

Bakkavor’s board has said it would be minded to unanimously back the deal, should Greencore make a firm offer.

It comes after Bakkavor had rejected two previous approaches from Greencore.

The firms also said that as part of the deal, there would be a payment to Bakkavor shareholders should it sell off its US business within a year of any takeover by Greencore.

They added there would be “substantial synergies” from merging the two firms, which they are currently assessing and will outline “in due course”.