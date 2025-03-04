Food prices rise at third fastest monthly rate in a year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Food prices have risen at their third fastest monthly rate in a year amid hikes in the cost of butter, cheese, eggs and bread, figures show.

The price of other breakfast staples including cereals and coffee are also continuing to soar, taking food inflation to 2.1% in February, a jump from January’s yearly growth of 1.6%, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-NIQ Shop Price Index.

Fresh food prices are now 1.5% higher than a year ago, also a hike from January’s 0.9%, while ambient food inflation increased to 2.8% from 2.5% in January.

Overall shop prices remained unchanged at 0.7% lower than last February while the price of non-food products fell to 2.1% lower than a year ago, driven by continued widespread discounting across fashion as retailers tried to entice customers.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “While shop prices remained in deflation in February, prices on the month saw the biggest increase in the last year.

“Breakfast, in particular, got more expensive as butter, cheese, eggs, bread and cereals all saw price hikes. Climbing global coffee prices could threaten to push the morning costs higher in the coming months.”

The BRC has already said it expects food inflation to hit 4% by the second half of the year amid geopolitical tensions and the imminent £7 billion increase in costs from the autumn budget.

Ms Dickinson said: “If Government wants to keep inflation at bay, enable retailers to focus on growth and help households, it must mitigate the swathe of costs facing the industry.

“It can start by ensuring no shop ends up paying more than they already do under the new business rates proposals and delaying the new packaging taxes.”

Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at NielsenIQ, said: “With many household bills increasing over the next few weeks, shoppers will be looking carefully at their discretionary spend and this may help keep prices lower at non-food retailers.

“However, the increase in food inflation is likely to encourage even more shoppers to seek out the savings available from supermarket loyalty schemes.”