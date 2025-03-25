February inflation set to ease in ‘calm before storm’ of April bill hikes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK inflation is expected to have eased back in February in the “calm before the storm” of bill hikes setting in next month.

The Office for National Statistics will publish the latest inflation data on Wednesday, the same day the Chancellor will deliver her spring statement to Parliament.

Most analysts think Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation will come in at 2.9% for February, down from the 3% recorded for January.

It would mean the rate remains above the Bank of England’s 2% target.

Economists think lower rent inflation will be a big factor pulling down the overall inflation rate, as price rises on available homes continue to ease.

Plane fares could also have risen less sharply in February, following a rebound the previous month, although there may be some volatility with prices being hiked during the school half term, experts suggested.

On the other hand, hotel costs are expected to have jumped higher last month, putting pressure on the overall inflation rate.

Cinema, live music and theatre prices are all forecast to have risen in February.

The latest ONS data will come on the same day that Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivers her spring statement, where she is expected to announce spending cuts for some Government departments.

Signs of easing inflation could come as good news to Ms Reeves amid efforts to bring down the cost of living.

However, experts have cautioned that the tide is set to turn next month when prices for the new tax year come into effect, on bills such as energy, water and council tax.

“February should be the calm before the storm of annual price resets, as Government-set price hikes and tax rises drive up headline CPI inflation to 3.5% in April,” said Robert Wood and Elliott Jordan-Doak, senior UK economists for Pantheon Macroeconomics.

They think inflation will peak in September – but the risk of future pressure has risen as firms have indicated that they could pass higher taxes on to customers through price rises.

Sanjay Raja, senior economist for Deutsche Bank, said CPI inflation for this month will likely be pushed lower.

“But thereafter, we see a steep ascent in price pressures, with headline CPI peaking near 4% year-on-year in September,” he said.

“The good news is that we still expect inflationary pressures to slowly subside, dropping to around 2% in the first half of 2026.

“But upside risks to our 2026 projections are rising.”