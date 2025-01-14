Evri accused of employing people on ‘slave drivers contract’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Evri has faced claims that its workers are being employed on a “slave drivers contract” amid a series of whistleblower complaints, during an evidence session in Westminster.

Liam Byrne, chairman of the business and trade committee of MPs, said on Tuesday that he had been “inundated with feedback” from people who worked for the delivery company.

Mr Byrne said workers had complained of inaccurate payment, unachievable targets, wage reductions, bullying and intimidation, exploitation of vulnerable workers and other issues.

He said: “I’m curious as to how you’re not picking this up when our inboxes have been flooded ahead of the session.”

Hugo Martin, the company’s director of legal and public affairs, said: “I’m also curious of that (why he was not seeing the complaints) … our couriers will have frustrations around services that they provide … we don’t always get it right.

“There are numerous ways in which our couriers can tell us about how they are being treated and, I have to say, I just don’t have those emails flooding my inbox.”

Mr Byrne responded: “Well, we do, I’m afraid.”

The accusation came as MPs grilled representatives from Evri, Deliveroo and clothes retailers Frasers Group and Uniqlo.

The Government is looking to pass new rules to strengthen workers’ rights, expected to come into force next year.

Evri recently had a record year for deliveries, and took on more than 10,000 extra couriers to accommodate extra demand over the Christmas period.

But it was also ranked as the worst parcel firm for helping customers in an October report by mail regulator Ofcom.

Labour’s Mr Byrne read out 10 whistleblower complaints from Evri staff to Mr Martin.

They also included unfair use of self employment, unfair practices in parcel banding, poor treatment, health and safety issues and a lack of proper courier checks.

Mr Martin repeatedly told MPs he did not recognise the complaints and that couriers were free to contact him about the issues.