Eurostar resumes direct trains from Amsterdam to London

Eurostar has resumed running direct services from Amsterdam to London after an eight-month suspension while a new terminal was built.

Since June 2024, passengers travelling from the Dutch capital to London needed to take a train to Brussels where they would pass through border checks before changing on to a Eurostar service.

A new terminal at Amsterdam Centraal station creating more space for UK-bound passengers opened on Monday, enabling Eurostar to reintroduce direct departures.

Eurostar said it was now operating three daily return services between London and Amsterdam on weekdays and Sundays (two on Saturdays).

The company’s ambition is for this to increase to five by 2026.

The new terminal means the maximum number of passengers each service leaving Amsterdam can accommodate has increased by 10% from previous levels to 400.

This will reach 650 by September.

Gwendoline Cazenave, Eurostar chief executive, said: “We are delighted that direct Eurostar services between Amsterdam and London are back.

“This is more than just a train journey – it is a seamless connection between two vibrant capitals, offering our customers an efficient, comfortable, and sustainable way to travel.

“Eurostar is proud to unveil this state-of-the-art terminal, reinforcing our commitment to providing a seamless, sustainable travel experience.

“We know we will welcome more passengers on board as we continue to grow our services and set the standards for connectivity across Europe.

“The tripling of capacity on the Netherlands-UK route is step one in a broader strategy to increase Eurostar’s network for customers all across Europe.”

Migration minister Seema Malhotra said: “Working closely with our European neighbours is a priority for this Government, as we continue to ensure seamless passenger travel for those travelling to and from the UK, while protecting our borders.

“I am pleased to see the reinstatement of the direct Eurostar connection to London from the Netherlands.

“Our hard-working UK Border Force officers based in Netherlands will ensure that our border security remains robust.”