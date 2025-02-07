Ed Miliband says he abides by collective responsibility on Heathrow expansion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ed Miliband has said that he abides “by collective responsibility” when asked if he personally backs a third runway at Heathrow Airport.

Expanding Heathrow to build a third runway was among a throng of major projects Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the Government would support, in a speech last week aimed at unlocking economic growth.

Energy Secretary Mr Miliband had previously opposed plans to expand the airport.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Friday, the former Labour leader was asked if he is for the plans or “just going along with the crowd”.

He said: “I’m part of a Government that has said it wants to invite applications from Heathrow for a third runway and it’s got to pass strict environmental conditions and meet our carbon budgets.

“Obviously I’m part of the Government and I abide by collective responsibility.”

Pushed again on whether he is in favour of the plans, Mr Miliband said: “I’m part of a Government that has that position,” and later added: “I was part of the decision-making process and the decision is as Rachel Reeves set it out, that’s the collective decision of the Government”.

Mr Miliband voted against Heathrow expansion in a Commons vote in June 2018.

The Cabinet minister – in charge of the Government’s policy on energy security and net zero – told MPs last week that an expansion will only take place if it is within climate targets.

Speaking at energy questions on Tuesday morning, the Energy Secretary said the extension of any airport would have to meet existing carbon budgets and environmental restrictions.

Responding to a question from Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer on whether the airport expansion plans would meet climate obligations, Mr Miliband said: “Any aviation expansion – this is the point the Chancellor made last week – has to take place within carbon budgets and within environmental limits.

“What I would just say to her also is that in six months, this Government has achieved certainly more than the last government did in 14 years.

“We’ve lifted the on-shore wind ban, we’ve consented nearly 3GW of solar, GB Energy, the National Wealth Fund, the most successful renewables auction in history. This Government is delivering on clean power.”