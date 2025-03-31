EasyJet opens base at Southend airport
The Essex airport is the airline’s 10th UK base.
EasyJet has opened its 10th UK base at Southend airport, creating 140 jobs for pilots and cabin crew.
The airline said basing three A320neo aircraft at the Essex airport will support a total of around 1,200 jobs.
Some 122 flights per week will be operated by the carrier from the airport this summer, more than twice as many as last year, to leisure destinations across Europe and north Africa.
The number of routes will double from 10 to 20.
It will serve Barcelona, Lanzarote and Salzburg from October.
EasyJet stopped operating flights at Southend airport in September 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It resumed operations in May 2022 without basing planes there until Monday.
EasyJet and its package holiday division easyJet Holidays are anticipating record demand this summer.
Garry Wilson, easyJet Holidays chief executive, said: “With flights and thousands of package holidays now available to 20 destinations from London Southend, this will not only enable us to serve many more customers, providing value and more choice, but also supports critical connectivity and jobs for the UK, as we get set for our biggest ever summer.”
EasyJet is the airline with the largest capacity at Southend airport.