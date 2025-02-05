Demand for new cars falls by 2.5% in January
Registrations of new cars fell by 2.5% last month, figures show.
Industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said 139,345 new cars were registered in the UK in January.
That compares with 142,876 during the same month last year.
The fall was driven by a 15.3% drop in deliveries of petrol cars.
There was a 41.6% spike in the uptake of pure battery electric cars, resulting in a market share of 21.3%.