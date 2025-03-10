Deliveroo to quit Hong Kong after nine years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Food delivery giant Deliveroo has revealed it is to pull out of Hong Kong in April after nine years.

The group said it has agreed the sale of some parts of the Hong Kong business to Delivery Hero’s Singapore-based Foodpanda, without revealing financial details of the deal.

It said it is also shutting other parts of the Hong Kong business, with liquidators appointed to manage the process “in the most efficient way possible”.

The group’s ordering platform will remain live until April 7.

“There are several dynamics specific to the Hong Kong market which led the board to consider strategic options and, given the group’s commitment to disciplined capital allocation, determine that it would not serve shareholders’ best interests to continue to operate in Hong Kong,” Deliveroo said.

The group’s Hong Kong arm – which represented 5% of group-wide sales by gross transaction value (GTV) last year – remains loss-making on an underlying earnings basis, according to the firm.

It dragged international GTV down by five percentage points last year, it added.

Chief operating officer Eric French said: “We want to thank all our employees, consumers, riders and restaurant and grocery partners who have been involved in our operations in Hong Kong.

“We have been proud to serve so many people such amazing food over the past nine years.”