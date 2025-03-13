Deliveroo makes first full year of profit after expanding shopping ranges

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Deliveroo has posted its first full-year profit as it continued branching out beyond takeaway delivery orders, despite an “uncertain” consumer environment.

The delivery app made a £2.8 million profit last year, up from a £31.8 million loss in 2023.

Revenue and orders were both up 2%, while chief executive Will Shu pointed to the app’s attempts to continue branching out from takeaway food to groceries, as well as increasing customer satisfaction scores.

Grocery orders made up for more than a sixth of the company’s gross transaction value, meaning the total cost of people’s baskets plus delivery fees.

In 2024 the firm added the likes of Ann Summers, B&Q, The Perfume Shop and Not On The High Street to its shopping ranges as it continued to expand its offering beyond food.

Meanwhile, Deliveroo said it had seen an improvement in the frequency of orders and the retention of customers despite continued uncertainty among consumers in the UK.

Mr Shu said the company was “relentlessly focused” on improving the experience for customers, partly by growing its loyalty programme.

He added: “Whilst the consumer environment remains uncertain, I am confident that we can continue to deliver growth by focusing on the levers in our control: supporting our restaurant partners to meet untapped consumer demand around new occasions, expanding our grocery and retail offering, and continuously improving our consumer value proposition.”