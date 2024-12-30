David Beckham nets £28m after business buoyed by Netflix documentary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

David Beckham has raked in more than £28 million of payouts from his media, fashion and sports empire after it was boosted by his Netflix documentary with wife Victoria.

Freshly filed accounts revealed that his business enterprises saw profits more than double last year.

David Beckham Brands – which is 55% owned by US consumer giant Authentic Brands Group and 45% by the former England captain – saw sales improve in 2023.

DRBJ Holdings, the holding company combining all his brands, recorded turnover of 91.2 million US dollars (£72.3 million) for the year, up 2% on the previous year.

The group includes David Beckham Ventures Limited which comprises the majority of his brand partnership and licensing revenues, his Studio 99 media production outfit and his Seven Global LLP business.

It reported that David Beckham Ventures Limited saw profits grow by 17.9% amid the continued growth of his partnership with Authentic Brands.

Studio 99 Group saw revenues grow to 15 million dollars (£11.9 million) as it benefitted from the production and release of the Beckham documentary series for Netflix in October last year.

The studio will also produce a new Victoria Beckham documentary series for Netflix, which was announced in August.

DRBJ Holdings revealed that overall pre-tax profits leapt to 36.2 million dollars (£28.7 million) from 16.2 million dollars (£12.8 million) the previous year.

The business paid out significant dividends as a result, with the accounts revealing that 28.5 million dollars (£22.6 million) of dividends were paid to shareholders over the year.

It has since paid out a further 51 million dollars (£40.5 million) of dividends. It is understood that these dividends were shared out evenly based on ownership, meaning that David Beckham was handed around 36 million dollars (£28.6 million).

The latest accounts mean David and Victoria Beckham’s overall business enterprises made more than £160 million of sales last year.

In August, Victoria Beckham’s fashion and beauty business shrugged off the wider downturn in the luxury sector as sales jumped by 52% to £89.1 million for 2023, as it also reduced losses.