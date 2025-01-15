Cruise company recruits celebrities to interact with passengers
A leading cruise company is recruiting celebrities to help guests remember some of their special on-board activities while on holiday.
Comedian-turned-artist Jim Moir (aka Vic Reeves), author Jenny Eclair, and celebrity photographer Scarlet Page will join the crew on Fred Olsen services this year to interact with passengers.
Sonia Holman, marketing director at Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Jim, Jenny and Scarlet on board and look forward to seeing, reading and viewing the big and small guest moments they observe.”
Moir, who will join a Norwegian Fjords cruise, said: “Some of my happiest memories are from travelling, so I am looking forward to stepping on board with my easel and paints and capturing guests’ favourite views for prosperity.”
Eclair said: “My intention is to get the everyday holidaymaker interested in keeping their own journals, even if it is just a record of what you had for dinner.”