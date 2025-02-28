Counterfeiters adding metal weights to fake Apple power adapters to dupe consumers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Counterfeiters are adding metal weights to fake Apple power adapters to dupe consumers into thinking they are handling a genuine high-quality product, an investigation by the company and a UK charity has found.

Apple selected 56 UK and 60 EU power adapters it identified as counterfeit and marked with Apple’s trademarks or lookalikes, those not marked with the trademarks but which copied the design of a genuine charger.

Of these, 22 samples underwent further internal investigation, with the charity Electrical Safety First finding 68% of them had metal weights inside.

It warned the metal weights presented a risk of short circuiting the device, increasing the risk of electric shock and fire.

Within a genuine power adapter there is sufficient separation between internal components to ensure that the incoming 240 volts from the mains electricity supply does not come into contact with the USB output connector, the end used to charge your device.

Counterfeiters insert metal to compensate for the missing weight that would usually be made up of high-quality components typically found in a genuine adapter.

The investigation found these metal weights compromised the electrical separation, meaning the consumer was at risk of coming into contact with a “very harmful” level of voltage.

Luke Osborne, deputy technical director at Electrical Safety First, said: “Criminal counterfeiters are doing everything they can to trick shoppers into thinking they’ve bagged a bargain, developing their tactics to avoid suspicion.

“Some of these new tactics are increasing the risk of electric shock and fire to the buyer including adding in metal weights to give the impression the adapter feels like a legitimate product.

“Criminals are working harder than ever to deceive consumers, with no regard for their safety in the process.”

A separate test was undertaken to determine the strength of the plug pins on the adapters, with 71% failing.

Many of the plug pins snapped completely or became distorted during the test, which the charity warned could result in the pin becoming lodged in a socket outlet and exposing the user to an electric shock.

Mr Osborne said: “If you’re looking to bag an electronic bargain it has never been more important to stick to a reputable retailer or manufacturer in order to shield yourself and your loved ones from fakes that could risk your safety.”