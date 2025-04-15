Council workers to be balloted in ‘biggest vote on strike action in years’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s council workers will be balloted for strike action in what a union is calling the biggest vote of its kind in recent years.

Unison, the country’s largest trade union, will issue ballots on May 1 amid an ongoing dispute over pay.

It said a 3% offer made by local authority umbrella group Cosla was “pitiful”.

A consultation by the union previously found that more than 92% of its members were in favour of industrial action.

The union cites large council tax rises imposed by local authorities across the country as one reason why the 3% rise offered to workers is “effectively a wage cut”.

It said the offer came at a time when household budgets remain under pressure, with inflation, rent, council tax and energy bills all set to rise.

Unison, one of three unions representing council employees, said it represents 80,000 workers across Scotland’s 32 local authorities.

David O’Connor, Unison Scotland co-lead for local government, said: “This pay offer is at best a thinly veiled pay cut.

“After years of below-inflation pay awards, council wages have plummeted by a fifth.

“This pitiful offer only adds insult to injury to these essential workers.

“Council staff work tirelessly to keep local services running.

“They deserve better. A pay rise that leaves many people struggling financially won’t help local authorities hold onto their workforce.

“Cosla should think again and come back with an improved offer.”

Workers will have until June 12 to submit their ballots for industrial action.

Unison said it had asked for a 6.5% rise for all local government workers but received less than half of that.

The union’s local government chair, Susanne Gens, said Cosla’s offer was “simply not good enough”.

She added: “Energy bills are through the roof and rent and council tax are soaring. This inadequate pay offer forces council staff into impossible situations just to try to balance household bills.

“Council staff are essential to local communities, caring for the vulnerable, educating our children and maintaining essential services.

“This offer came just before the Scottish Government offered health workers 4.25%.

“Council staff are no less valuable and deserve a fair pay settlement that reflects the essential services they provide.”

Cosla has been approached for comment.