Community Fibre ‘working on solution’ to broadband outage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Broadband provider Community Fibre is “working on a solution” to a service outage, after customers reported being unable to get online, the company has said.

The internet provider apologised to customers and said it was aware some “may be experiencing disruption to their service”.

It confirmed engineers were working on the issue, but did not specify what had caused it.

Service status website Downdetector said Community Fibre users began reporting issues with internet access late on Monday morning, with the number of reports of an issue quickly spiking to over 10,000.

In a full statement on its website, Community Fibre confirmed “network issues” were “affecting multiple customers”.

“Some customers may be experiencing disruption to their service,” the statement said.

“Our engineers are aware of this issue and working on a solution as their top priority.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience.”

The broadband provider has more than 300,000 customers, mainly across London and the surrounding areas.

Many customers took to social media to report issues with the firm’s service, with Community Fibre replying to some that it was working on a “fix” as a “top priority”.