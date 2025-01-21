Climate group says Heathrow expansion would be ‘catastrophic’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Expanding Heathrow Airport would be “catastrophic”, environmental groups have claimed, amid reports that the Chancellor is preparing to back the project.

Rachel Reeves is expected to use a speech on growth next week to support the proposed third runway at the west London airport and endorse expansion at Gatwick and Luton Airports, according to news agency Bloomberg News.

Opponents of airport expansion claim boosting flights would be damaging for the environment.

Alethea Warrington, head of aviation at climate charity Possible, said: “Approving airport expansions would be a catastrophic misstep for a Government which claims to be a climate leader.

“This huge increase in emissions won’t help our economy, and would just encourage the small group of frequent flyers who take most of the flights, further worsening the UK’s huge tourism deficit.”

She added that the Government should focus on supporting “affordable and low-carbon trains and buses”.

Jenny Bates, transport campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said: “A decision to green-light another runway at Heathrow would be hugely irresponsible in the midst of a climate emergency and given 2024 was the first year to surpass the all-important 1.5 degrees threshold.

“It would also fly in the face of the Prime Minister’s promise to show international leadership on climate change.”

She added that airport expansions would “bring worse air pollution and noise disturbance for local people”.

Heathrow’s third runway project secured parliamentary approval in June 2018 but has been delayed by legal challenges over the environmental impact, and the coronavirus pandemic.

There is currently no Development Consent Order application for the scheme, and it is up to Heathrow if it submits one.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has a deadline of February 27 to make a decision on whether to allow Gatwick to bring its existing emergency northern runway into routine use.

She has a deadline of April 3 to decide on Luton Airport’s bid to raise its cap on passenger numbers.

Paul McGuinness, who chairs anti-Heathrow expansion group the No 3rd Runway Coalition, said Gatwick and Luton’s expansion projects are “oven ready” whereas an application by Heathrow would take “years to process”.

He added: “Any signals from Government that Heathrow’s expansion will not be impeded are meaningless, when other expansions in the South East will have already rendered Heathrow expansion uneconomic.

“There will be no yield from investing in it and no carbon budget left for it.”

A Government spokesman said: “We are determined to get our economy moving and secure the long-term future of the UK’s aviation sector.

“All expansion proposals must demonstrate they contribute to economic growth, which is central to our Plan for Change, while remaining in line with existing environmental obligations.”

There is also speculation that Ms Reeves will support the Lower Thames Crossing – a proposed new road crossing between Kent and Essex – and a Universal Studios theme park in Bedford.