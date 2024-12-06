Charlotte Tilbury owner Puig shares dip after recalling make-up setting spray

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Shares in premium beauty brand Puig dropped on Friday after revealing its Charlotte Tilbury brand is withdrawing batches of its make-up setting spray over a quality issue.

The Barcelona-based company, which also owns brands including Jean Paul Gaultier and Rabanne, told shareholders it is expecting the move to impact the performance of its make-up business.

Charlotte Tilbury is carrying out a “global voluntary withdrawal” of selected batches of its Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, the owner said.

This was after “routine product testing identified an isolated quality issue in a limited number of batches which, in any event, does not make the product unsafe”, adding that none of the brand’s other products are affected.

The product, which is used to set make-up in place, has a retail price of £32.

Puig said the withdrawal is expected to impact the financial performance of its make-up business, but will not have a material impact on its overall performance this year.

Shares in Puig fell by as much as 9% in early trading on Friday, hitting its lowest price since flotation, but were down about 4% later in the morning.

The company was founded in 1914 by Antonio Puig Castello and continues to be family-owned.

It launched on the Spanish Stock Exchanges in May with an initial public offering that raised 2.6 billion euros (£2.2 billion), one of the biggest in the continent this year.

In September, it reported rising half-year sales but cautioned over a challenging sales environment in Asia, particularly China where economic conditions have impacted consumer spending.