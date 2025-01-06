CES ‘doesn’t have the same support’ from the UK as other nations, show boss says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

CES, the world’s largest technology trade show, does not have “the same support from the UK government as other countries provide”, the event’s organiser has said.

Gary Shapiro, chief executive of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the US-based trade body which organises the annual convention in Las Vegas, said it was “a shame” and “doesn’t make sense” that UK engagement in the show had dropped off, despite plenty of “potential” in the country’s tech sector.

The trade show sees thousands of tech firms – as well as around 100,000 attendees, including industry executives and media – see thousands of new products and services announced over the course of the four-day show.

It is seen as one of the key events in the tech industry calendar and is one of the largest shows of its kind, with a particular focus on smaller firms looking for a place to showcase their innovations.

Every major European country is there - France is big, but so is the Netherlands, and even Ukraine might be bigger than the UK Gary Shapiro

“This is where CEOs come to meet each other and to see what innovation can help grow their companies and their processes,” Mr Shapiro told the PA news agency.

“We are the largest technology event in the world by far, almost by every measure.

“We’re not a consumer event, we’re definitely the largest business event in the United States, and every year we get the most international visitors – we’ll have over 50,000 people from outside the United States.”

On the UK’s presence, Mr Shapiro said: “The UK used to be much more engaged, frankly.

“If you go around the Eureka Park (an area of the convention), every major European country is there – France is big, but so is the Netherlands, and even Ukraine might be bigger than the UK.

“I don’t think it (CES) has the same support from the Government that other countries provide it, which is interesting because the UK actually has a lot of tech innovation and potential.

“You’re such a close ally, it’s kind of crazy, it doesn’t make any sense, I can’t explain it.”

According to the list of exhibitors on the official CES website, 41 companies from the UK will have a presence at the show, including Etc – the incubation arm within the BT Group, female tech firm Elvie and precise location company what3words.

A key figure in the US tech sector, Mr Shapiro also said the CTA was “excited” about the return of Donald Trump to the White House after previously working with the president-elect and his team during his first team.

“They did a lot of very positive things in a very pro-business environment,” Mr Shapiro told PA, but added that he had some concerns around Mr Trump’s plans to introduce more tariffs on goods coming to the US.

“What we don’t feel as great about is the issue of tariffs spiralling out of control, causing inflation, and obviously countries will reciprocate, and that’s what led us to the Great Depression 100 years ago, that same attitude,” he said.

“Most economists recognise that tariffs are inflationary and they’re not healthy for anybody, and they’re taxes on consumers.

“We just released some numbers today, which show that the spending power of Americans would be affected by almost 100 billion dollars if he does everything he says he will in terms of people’s ability to buy smartphones, laptops, tablets, TVs and other things – so we’re concerned.

“I’m optimistic, but I’m sure I’ll have a lot of moments of concern and angst.

“Trump is not predictable – which is a strength for him in negotiations, but it causes angst in the business community.”