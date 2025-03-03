Bunzl shares slide as global distributor says price deflation has hit sales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bunzl, the global distributor of essential products, has shaken off weaker demand and tougher competition over prices to report higher earnings for the year.

But shares in the London-based and FTSE 100-listed company were falling on Monday morning.

Bunzl supplies companies around the world with everyday goods such as food packaging and labels for supermarkets, catering equipment for restaurants, and masks, gloves and gowns for hospitals.

It is listed on the FTSE 100 and has about 27,000 employees, with more than half of its revenue coming from North America.

The company said it generated an operating profit of £799.3 million, about 1% higher than 2023.

However, its profit before income tax declined nearly 4% year-on-year, and total revenues came in fractionally lower at £11.78 billion.

Bunzl said the decline was mainly driven by deflation across the US and Europe, which led to fiercer competition to decrease prices among suppliers.

The volume of sales was also impacted by the firm switching its focus towards own-brand products in its food services division in the US.

In the UK, Bunzl flagged a more challenging sales environment leading to weaker volumes, particularly in its safety division, which includes supplying equipment for building sites, and retail arm, with packaging for luxury fashion and jewellery firms impacted by slower consumer demand.

The company said it had a record year of acquisitions, buying 13 companies in 2024 and pledging to spend £883 million.

Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst for Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “It’s been a tough year; prices have been falling in many of Bunzl’s markets after a period of rampant inflation and that’s been bad news for top line growth – but it might finally be at an inflection point.

“Key markets are showing brighter volume trends, and pricing looks set to flip positive soon, setting the stage for a stronger core business, with own-brand gains and cost efficiencies promising sustainably higher margins despite last year’s cost pressures.”

Bunzl said it expects revenues to grow in 2025 “despite significant uncertainties relating to the wider economic and geopolitical landscape”.

Shares in Bunzl were down more than 5% on Monday morning.