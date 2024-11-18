British Airways ‘technical issue’ hits flights as passengers left frustrated

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

British Airways has been hit by a “technical issue” as frustrated customers around the world complained of delays.

Reports earlier on Monday suggested dozens of BA flights had been grounded after an IT failure hit the company.

In a statement, BA said: “Our flights are currently operating, but are experiencing delays as our teams work to resolve a technical issue affecting some of our systems.”

A Heathrow spokesperson meanwhile said: “We are aware of a technical issue that British Airways are investigating and we will be working with them to provide updates to passengers as soon as they are available.”

The spokesperson added that Heathrow’s systems were “operating as normal”.

BA’s X account could be seen replying and apologising to disgruntled customers on Monday evening.

One account posted: “@British_Airways cmon let’s have some updates pls on the pc outage. Stuck in vienna!!!!”

Another wrote: “@British_Airways what is happening with the load computing for aircrafts? Stuck on a plane in Rome going nowhere till the software is rebooted. Please assist!”

BA replied: “Our website is down. We are doing all we can to return online as soon as possible.

“Hopefully not too long before the Captain has his load sheet. Thanks for your understanding. Have a good journey when it is safe for you to be airborne.”