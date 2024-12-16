Britain’s turbines set new wind record ‘taking centre stage in clean energy mix’
Wind generation topped 22,000 megawatts for the first time on Sunday.
Britain’s turbines set a new maximum wind record, topping 22,000 megawatts for the first time on Sunday, figures indicate.
The National Energy System Operator (Neso) said 22,243 megawatts (MW) of wind was generated on December 15, beating the previous maximum wind record of 21,998MW set on January 10 2023.
The new record comes after the Government announced its plan to decarbonise the electricity grid by 2030, with at least 95% low-carbon power, which requires massive increases in the amount of offshore and onshore wind capacity across the UK in just a few years.
Barnaby Wharton, director of future electricity systems at industry body RenewableUK, said: “Last week’s Clean Power 2030 Action Plan set out specific targets for wind and solar farms, so it’s fantastic to see wind energy breaking records and once again taking centre stage in our modern clean energy mix, keeping Britain powered up at the coldest, darkest time of the year and strengthening our energy security.
“We know a system dominated by wind and solar is the lowest cost for bill payers, and we look forward to working with Government now that it has a clear road map to achieving this.”