Boohoo shareholders deny Mike Ashley seat on board after boardroom battle
Frasers Group, which owns a 27% stake in Boohoo, had urged investors to appoint Mr Ashley and restructuring expert Mike Lennon.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Boohoo shareholders have rejected efforts by Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley to get himself appointed to the online fashion firm’s board.
Frasers Group, which owns a 27% stake in Boohoo, had urged investors to appoint Mr Ashley and restructuring expert Mike Lennon to Boohoo’s board.
It said it hoped the pair could help turn around the business after “dismal results”.
However, at a meeting in Manchester, a majority of Boohoo shareholders voted against motions to appoint the pair as directors.
Around 63.7% of shareholder votes were cast against Mr Ashley’s appointment, with only 36.2% in his favour.
The results of the meeting also showed that 63.7% of votes were cast against Mr Lennon’s appointment.
Tim Morris, independent non-executive chair of Boohoo, said: “I would like to thank our shareholders for their support of the board.
“We remain focused on delivery of our business review with the objection of unlocking and maximising value for all shareholders.”
Dan Finley, chief executive of Boohoo, said: “Our group is a dynamic business, with great brands and extremely talented people, underpinned by best-in-class infrastructure.
“Since my appointment, I have hit the ground running, taking immediate and decisive actions to maximise and unlock value for all shareholders.”