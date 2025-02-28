Bitcoin market rout worsens as investors ‘flood to the exits’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bitcoin’s drastic slump in price deepened on Friday, as a wider cryptocurrency market rout prompted its value to crater by more than a quarter from recent record highs.

The crypto token fell below the 80,000 US dollar (£63,000) benchmark on Friday morning, as most of the gains it had made since Donald Trump won the US election in November were wiped out.

It had peaked at about 109,000 dollars (£86,000) per Bitcoin when Mr Trump was sworn in as president in January, as traders anticipated that his policies would boost its value even further.

But since then, crypto investors have been disappointed by a perceived lack of action on his promises, including an eye-catching pre-inauguration pledge to create a state-run strategic reserve of Bitcoin.

Kathleen Brooks, an analyst at finance firm XTB, said: “We think that a lot of money went into crypto on the hope that Donald Trump would institutionalise crypto when he got to office.

“However, comments about crypto since Mr Trump took over the presidency have been conspicuous by their absence. This could be why investors are flooding to the exits.”

Mr Trump had previously said he wanted to make the US the world’s “crypto capital”.

Crypto is a type of digital money designed to be used over the internet. It does not exist physically, such as dollars or pounds.

You can send and receive crypto with other people – and it is frequently traded for money on platforms called crypto exchanges.

Invented in 2008, Bitcoin is the biggest and oldest token. The next biggest is Ether, better known for the online blockchain network it powers, called Ethereum.

Very few retailers accept crypto as a payment method in the UK, and its real world uses remain limited.

The slump in value has not been helped by Mr Trump’s decision to launch his so-called meme coin last month, a type of crypto with no use other than for fun or financial speculation.

Mr Trump said at the time: “I don’t know much about it other than I launched it, other than it was very successful.”

The token, called Trump, has plunged about 85% in value since a brief early spike, prompting widespread backlash even from those within the crypto industry, where commentators labelled it a stunt.

Bitcoin’s value remains significantly above levels seen even this time last year, when its price was around 60,000 dollars (£48,000).

Nonetheless, David Morrison, an analyst at finance services firm Trade Nation, said the crypto sector is “suffering a bit of a meltdown”.

“It has certainly unwound most of Bitcoin’s gains following Trump’s election win in November, when a much friendlier regulatory environment was promised.”