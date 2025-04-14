Bin workers reject deal aimed at ending long-running strike in Birmingham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Refuse workers have rejected a deal aimed at ending a long-running strike.

Unite said its members in Birmingham voted overwhelmingly against what the union described as the council’s “totally inadequate” offer, which it maintained still included pay cuts.

Hundreds of workers have been on all-out strike for a month, leading to rubbish piling up on the streets.

Unite said the offer did not address potential pay cuts for 200 drivers.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “For weeks, these workers have faced attacks from government and their employer pushing the lie that only a handful of workers are affected by the council’s plans to cut pay by up to £8,000.

“Instead of peddling untruths about these low-paid workers and focusing on winning a media war, the Government should have taken the time to check facts and used its office to bring the council to the table in a meaningful way.

“The rejection of the offer is no surprise as these workers simply cannot afford to take pay cuts of this magnitude to pay the price for bad decision after bad decision.

“From the start, the council has constantly moved the goalposts for these workers, prolonging the strikes in the process. First it was equal pay, then it was about improving the waste service, then cost cutting. The list goes on.

“Unite has set out simple and reasonable steps to the council to resolve these issues. It is important to remember that this dispute is not about a pay rise, it is about preventing serious pay cuts.”

Ms Graham added: “The Government must now call a meeting with the stakeholders to ensure these steps are taken to bring the strike to an end.

“The Government must now also urgently consider Unite’s proposal for debt restructure at Birmingham City Council and other local authorities.

“Workers and communities cannot continue to pay the price.”

The Unite members voted by 97% against the offer on 60% turnout and there are plans for further talks on Wednesday.

Onay Kasab, national lead officer at Unite, told the PA news agency outside their regional headquarters in the city that Birmingham residents “deserve better” and that striking members want to be back at work.

He said: “This could be resolved on Wednesday, and the best people to clean the streets are the people who work in the refuse service.

“We don’t need the Army, as wonderful as they are. We don’t need people by the councils and agencies coming in.

“What we need is a resolution so that the people who work in the refuse service can get back to work.”

He added: “We are not asking for more money. All we’re asking for is that people do not take a pay cut and leave them only just above the national minimum wage.”

A Birmingham council spokesperson said: “It is incredibly disappointing, that despite several weeks of extensive negotiations, Unite have rejected a second offer of settlement. However, our door remains open.

“The council must deliver improved waste services for our citizens – who simply deserve better.

“We must also guard against future equal pay claims, and while we have sought throughout the negotiations to protect pay for individuals, Unite’s proposals focus solely on retaining a role that does not exist in other councils and represents an equal pay risk for Birmingham.

“We have made a fair and reasonable offer and every employee affected by the removal of the WRCO role could take an equivalent graded role in the council, LGV driver training or voluntary redundancy packages.”

Conservative MP Wendy Morton, whose Aldridge-Brownhills constituency lies in the Walsall borough, said rats labelled “Squeaky Blinders” must be “dancing in the streets”.

She said: “This really shows yet again Labour-led Birmingham Council and this Labour Government are failing residents and our region.

“They need to get a grip, stop blaming others, and face the unions – their paymasters.

“The Squeaky Blinders must be dancing in the streets.”

Labour’s Laurence Turner, the MP for Birmingham Northfield, told the PA news agency it was “essential” that talks resume urgently.

He said: “It is in everyone’s best interests that a negotiated settlement be reached that is fair and does not give rise to a new equal pay liability.

“While the number of collections has increased over the last week, the delay and backlog has led to real public health risks.

“We must not lose sight of the fact that the waste service needed to improve even before the strike, and a fair settlement to this dispute can only be one part of a plan to turn it around.”