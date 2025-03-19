Ben & Jerry’s claims boss fired by Unilever over political activism

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ben & Jerry’s has said parent firm Unilever has sacked its chief executive amid rows over the ice cream brand’s political activism.

The US brand said in a court filing that David Stever, who led the firm for almost two years, was removed from his post early this month.

Ben & Jerry’s alleged in a filing to the US District Court for the Southern District of New York that Unilever, the UK-based consumer giant, wanted to stop the boss making political statements.

“Unilever has repeatedly threatened Ben & Jerry’s personnel, including CEO David Stever, should they fail to comply with Unilever’s efforts to silence the social mission,” the filing said.

“On March 3 2025, Unilever informed the independent board that they were removing and replacing Mr Stever as Ben & Jerry’s CEO.”

Unilever has been contacted for comment.

Ben & Jerry’s, which was founded by Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield in 1978, was bought by the UK-based consumer goods giant in 2000.

As part of the merger deal, an independent board was set up to protect the ice cream brand’s mission and strong stance on social issues.

However, the parties have had a series of disputes in recent years, with particular tensions over Ben & Jerry’s move to halt sales in the West Bank in 2021. Unilever blocked the attempts but was then sued by Ben & Jerry’s.

Last month, Ben & Jerry’s accused Unilever of demanding that it stops publicly criticising US President Donald Trump.