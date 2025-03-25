Bellway to increase housebuilding further amid ‘healthy’ demand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Housebuilder Bellway has said it is building more homes amid “healthy” demand from buyers.

Shares in the company lifted on Tuesday after it told shareholders that profits have increased after it completed more houses.

The company is among developers to have been boosted by easing mortgage rates and the Labour Government’s ambition to build 1.5 million homes.

Newcastle-based Bellway said it delivered 4,755 homes in the half-year to January, up 12% against the same period a year earlier.

It reported “improved sales rates” as customer demand was supported by “good availability” of mortgage finance.

The company said it is therefore on track to deliver at least 8,500 homes in the current financial year.

Jason Honeyman, group chief executive of Bellway, said: “Bellway has delivered a strong first half performance with good growth in volume output and profits.

“Underlying demand for our homes is healthy and we have been encouraged by the improvement in customer inquiries and reservations since the start of the new calendar year.

“I am confident that, given our operational strengths and land bank depth, we remain very well-positioned to capitalise on the positive long-term fundamentals of the UK housebuilding industry, and Bellway will continue delivering the high-quality new homes the country needs.”

Oli Creasey, property analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said: “Bellway is clearly making progress in revenue growth, driven by increasing volumes.

“Achieving this growth through bulk orders is no bad thing, but management will need to focus on expanding margins. Both volumes and profit remain well below 2022 levels.

“While the company and the housebuilding industry are on the road to recovery, there is still a long way to go.”

Bellway shares were 2.5% higher after morning trading.