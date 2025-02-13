Barclays hands out more in staff bonuses while boss’s pay more than doubles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The boss of Barclays took home a £10.5 million pay packet last year, while the bank handed out £1.9 billion in bonuses to its staff after reporting greater yearly profits.

The bank said it wanted to reward staff for a stronger financial performance and for making progress on its three-year strategy overhaul.

Group executive CS Venkatakrishnan, known within the bank as Venkat, saw his payout grow from long-term bonuses boosted by Barclay’s share price rising.

His pay for 2024 was more than double the £4.6 million earned the previous year.

Barclays also revealed that the bank’s bonus pool increased to £1.91 billion in 2024, a 10th higher than the prior year’s £1.75 billion.

This reflected “performance across the group, enabling us to reward colleagues for the performance delivered”, according to the bank.

However, Barclays is planning to halve the salaries of its top bosses after lifting a cap on the amount they can take home in bonuses.

So-called “material risk-takers” in the business can now earn up to 10 times their fixed salary in variable pay, which includes bonuses, after a policy change last year.

Previously, bonuses were capped at twice the level of fixed pay.

Barclays said reducing the salaries of executive directors by almost 50%, while increasing opportunities to earn bonuses, will result in “greater pay for performance alignment”.

Shareholders will be asked to vote on the policy change at the bank’s annual general meeting this year.

The bank’s annual reports also revealed that some 760 staff earned more than one million euros (£830,000) last year.

One unnamed employee earned up to 18 million euros (£15 million) in 2024.