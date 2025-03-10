Barclays chairman asked ex-CEO Staley about Epstein links, tribunal told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The chairman of Barclays asked the bank’s ex-chief executive Jes Staley “is there anything about you and these girls?” in relation to his links to Jeffrey Epstein, a tribunal has heard.

Nigel Higgins gave evidence in Mr Staley’s legal challenge against the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) at the Upper Tribunal in London on Monday.

Mr Higgins first spoke to Mr Staley about his relationship with Epstein between March and August 2019 and learned that he had been on the paedophile financier’s private plane and had visited his island, the tribunal heard.

He said in his witness statement that he asked Mr Staley if he had seen or knew of the allegations that emerged about Epstein that year.

Mr Higgins said he asked: “Jes, I just have to ask you, because it is unfortunately my job, you just have to tell me, is there anything about you and these girls?”

He told the tribunal that Mr Staley said there was nothing and he had not spoken to Epstein since joining Barclays in 2015.

Jonathan Davidson, a former director of the FCA, phoned Mr Higgins in August 2019 to discuss if the board of Barclays had satisfied itself about the nature of the relationship between Mr Staley and Epstein.

Mr Higgins said in his witness statement that he did not think the matter needed a board discussion, but he would “get something to him” at a later date.

He spoke to Mr Davidson again in October 2019 and said Barclays had no “cause to suspect” that the bank or Mr Staley played a role in the “activities of Mr Epstein that have been under investigation”, the tribunal heard.

Mr Higgins said in his written evidence: “I did not know when the last meeting between Mr Staley and Mr Epstein took place, nor do I recollect specifically asking Mr Staley for an answer to that question.

“I did have a picture of a diminution in the relationship over the years since he had left JP Morgan and a cessation of contact once he was at Barclays.”

Mr Staley, who ran Barclays from 2015 to 2021, was fined more than £1.8 million and banned from holding senior roles in the financial sector by the FCA in 2023 after it found he misled the regulator over the nature of his and Epstein’s relationship.

Epstein was jailed for child sex offences in 2008 and was arrested again in 2019. He died in prison that year while awaiting trial for sex-trafficking offences.

Mr Staley acted as a private banker to the financier during his time at JP Morgan, where he worked for more than 30 years.

He previously said he “deeply regrets” his relationship with the disgraced financier, and will give evidence later this month.

The hearing before Upper Tribunal Judge Tim Herrington and UT members Martin Fraenkel and Cathy Farquharson is due to conclude in April.